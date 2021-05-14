At least 10 states lift mask mandates; teachers unions call for reopening all schools this fall | 14 May 2021 | At least eight states began to lift mask mandates following the CDC's updated guidance that fully vaccinated Americans could discard masks outdoors and in many situations indoors. The new guidelines were announced by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,'' Walensky said. Soon after, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington began to adjust their mask-wearing guidance.