At Least 21 Dead in Florida After Hurricane Ian as Toll Is Expected to Rise | 30 Sept 2022 | The head of Florida's Division of Emergency Management said Hurricane Ian left at least 21 people dead in the state, although that figure is expected to climb as search and rescue efforts continue. Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie told reporters in Tallahassee that there was one confirmed death in Polk County, 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County, and eight in Collier County. The state is monitoring possible deaths reported in Lee and Volusia counties as well as vehicle deaths in Lake and Putnam counties, he said. Gov. Ron DeSantis said that so far, more than 700 people have been rescued after the storm hammered Florida's western coast on Wednesday. More than 1,000 search-and-rescue personnel are working across the state, he confirmed.