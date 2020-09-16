At Least 27 Phones from Special Counsel's Office Were Wiped before DOJ Inspector General Could Review Them | 10 Sept 2020 | More than two dozen phones belonging to members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team were wiped clean of data before the Justice Department's inspector general could comb them for records, the DOJ said in records released Thursday. At least 27 cell phones were wiped of data before the DOJ inspector general could review them, some reset to factory settings and some wiped "accidentally" after the wrong password was entered too many times, according to 87 pages of DOJ records regarding the phones issued to members of the special counsel's office. Including mobile phones that were "reassigned," the Special Counsel’s office wiped a total of 31 phones.