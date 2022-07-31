At least 28 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding, with more expected, governor says --More rain is expected in the region on Sunday and Monday. | 31 July 2022 | The death toll in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky is continuing to rise as more rain threatens the region, according to officials. A total of 28 people have been confirmed dead, but that number is expected to increase again, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday afternoon. The death toll includes at least four children, Beshear said on Saturday. More rain is forecast in the area on Sunday and Monday as search and rescue teams continue to look for those who are unaccounted for. More than 600 people have been rescued by aircraft and boat since the flooding began, Beshear said.