At least 44 killed, over 150 injured in stampede at crowded bonfire festival in Israel | 29 April 2021 | Over 150 people have been injured, some critically, and at least 44 have died in a stampede at the crowded Lag B'Omer bonfire festival in northern Israel, local media reported, citing emergency services. Emergency response teams said six of the injured are in critical condition and 18 are in serious condition after the incident at Mount Meron. Police sources cited by the newspaper said the stampede was triggered after attendees slipped on a staircase, causing dozens of others to fall.