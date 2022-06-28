At Least 50 People Found Dead in a Truck Carrying Suspected Migrants in San Antonio | 28 June 2022 | At least 50 people were found dead in an 18-wheeler truck carrying suspected illegal immigrants on a remote back road in southwest San Antonio, according to officials. William McManus, the city's police chief, said that a city worker was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday. Officers arrived at the site of the tractor-trailer rig near the intersection of Cassin Drive and Quintana Road and found a body on the ground outside the vehicle, which had a door that was partially opened. Another 16 people, four of whom were children, were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses, Fire Chief Charles Hood said, adding that they were hot to the touch and dehydrated. He also noted that no water was found in the truck. [Note: Updated death toll is 51.]