At least three feared dead in 'terror-related' stabbings in England - reports | 20 June 2020 | Three people are believed dead and at least two were critically injured following multiple "terror-related" stabbings in Reading, England, Saturday, according to reports. One man is under arrest, said police, who have not officially confirmed the fatalities. A source told the Telegraph there were three victims declared dead at the scene, and two transferred to the emergency room at Royal Berkshire Hospital. The attack appeared to be "completely random," amidst a park full of people, a witness claimed.