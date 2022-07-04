At Least Two People Killed, Eight Injured in Tel Aviv Shooting Spree--The incident adds to a string of shooting attacks in Israel which have happened over the past several weeks. | 7 April 2022 | At least two people were killed, eight injured in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Israel's ambulance service said. The injured are in critical condition and were hospitalised, medics added. The shooting reportedly took place in Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv. Videos have emerged showing police officers and emergency service responding at the scene. (Videos.)