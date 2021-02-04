Breaking: At least two people reportedly shot outside US Capitol --Update: At least two people injured after security incident outside US Capitol | 02 April 2021 | Two US Capitol cops were injured when they were hit by a car that smashed through a barrier Friday afternoon, officials said. One suspect was taken into custody, police said, and the building was placed on lockdown. Cellphone video clips showed a helicopter landing near the Capitol before taking off a short time later. A photo also shows a dark sedan with its front end crumpled against a white metal, pop-up barricade with the words "STOP" in red. [Hmm... Sounds like a big fat false flag to justify the ongoing lockdown in Washington,DC.]