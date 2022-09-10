Lee Zeldin, NY GOP gov. candidate, says two people shot outside his Long Island home with daughters present --Zeldin said in a tweet that one of the bullets landed just 30 feet from his two daughters. | 9 Oct 2022 | Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., the New York GOP gubernatorial nominee, says that two people were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday. Suffolk County Police tell Fox News that the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday in Shirley on Long Island. Zeldin said in a statement that his two 16-year-old daughters were inside the home when the shooting happened... "My 16-year-old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana, and I were in the car, having just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park," Zeldin said. Zeldin added that his daughters locked themselves in a bathroom when they heard the gunshots and called 911.