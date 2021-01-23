The new totalitarianism: Left Calls for 'Army of Citizen Detectives' to Monitor and Report Trump Supporters | 19 Jan 2021 | Many on the left are promoting a recent video created by novelist and left-wing activist Don Winslow, which calls upon citizens to become cyber detectives to monitor and report fellow citizen Trump supporters to authorities while comparing the work of this "army of citizens" to that which led to the capture of al-Qaeda [al-CIAduh] founder Osama bin Laden. "On January 20, Donald Trump will become the Commander-in-Chief of a different army," the slightly over two-minute clip begins. The words "This army" are then displayed as Trump supporters in Washington, DC, flash on the screen. The threat addressed is described as emanating from "radical" conservatives who live among us. The clip continues: "The greatest threat facing America today comes from within: radical extreme conservatives, also known as domestic terrorists. They're hidden among us, disguised behind regular jobs. They are your children's teachers. They work at supermarkets, malls, doctor's offices, and many are police officers and soldiers." The video, which has received over 3.5 million views since, then claims that the president will begin a civil war once out of office and that ordinary citizens must "fight back." ..."We have to fight back," the clip continues. "In this new war, the battlefield has changes. Computers can be more valuable than guns. And this is what we need now more than ever: an army of citizen detectives."