Left-wing Activist Encouraged Intruders Inside Capitol, Urged Police to Leave Post | 08 Jan 2021 | John Sullivan, videographer and founder of "a group for racial justice and police reform," posted a video on YouTube on Jan. 7 that shows him entering the Capitol building in Washington with a group of Trump supporters and possibly others on the previous day. He's heard on video encouraging others and convincing Capitol police to let the trespassers through at several impasses. The video also reveals further details about the situation that led to the death of Ashley Babbitt, an Air Force veteran shot inside the building by Capitol Police. Sullivan is known for taking part in protests and riots connected with the Black Lives Matter movement. In July, he was arrested in Utah for alleged rioting, making a threat of violence, and criminal mischief due to his part in a protest that resulted in the shooting of a motorist. "As a protest organizer, John Sullivan is heard talking about seeing the shooting, looking at the gun, and seeing smoke coming from it. John did not condemn the attempted murder nor attempt to stop it nor aide in its investigation by police," the police affidavit said, Desert News reported.