Legal fund for accused NYC subway choker Daniel Penny tops $2M - with Kid Rock chipping in | 15 May 2023 | The defense fund for accused Manhattan subway choker Daniel Penny surpassed [$2.3 million] on Monday -- including a $5,000 contribution from controversial rocker Kid Rock. The campaign on GiveSendGo stood at more than $2.2 million on Monday evening, with other generous donations coming from political commentator Tim Pool, who chipped in $20,000, and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who donated $10,000, according to the site. "Mr. Penny is a hero," Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, wrote on the site. "[Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg is a POS -- Kid Rock." His rep confirmed the donation to Fox News.