Letlow wins Louisiana special House election to replace late husband | 20 March 2021 | Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow won the special election in the state's 5th Congressional District in the race to replace her late husband, former Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R), who died from COVID-19 complications in December. According to election results recorded by The New York Times, Letlow won a resounding 64.5 percent of the vote. Both NBC and CNN projected Letlow's win Saturday night after 10 p.m., EDT. Letlow, who was backed in the race by former President Trump, bested at least eight other Republicans and won the seat outright on Saturday, avoiding a runoff.