'Let's Go Brandon' Is Banned By Canadian Government: Federal Employees Can Be Fired for Saying Anti-Biden Phrase | 18 Oct 2021 | "Let's Go Brandon," the popular anti-Biden meme that took off as a jab at fake news media, has been banned by the Canadian government. The Canadian agency Shared Services, a department that is responsible for providing and consolidating IT services across the government, issued a stern warning to federal employees that referencing the phrase could lead to instant termination "without recourse or labor union participation." "This is a formal notification that all government correspondence must be professional in nature and approved by department heads," the letter warns. "When applicable all correspondence must be vetted by the PMO for framing and message prior to public disclosure or internal distribution." The letter, dated October 14, then goes on to state "Let's Go Brandon" has been specifically "banned" by the Canadian Public Service.