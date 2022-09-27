Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis | 26 Sept 2022 | As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis [created by the WEF to hasten the arrival of the Great Reset], offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle. In poorer eastern Europe, people are stocking up on firewood, while in wealthier Germany, the wait for an energy-saving heat pump can take half a year. And businesses don't know how much more they can cut back. The restaurants already run the grills no more than necessary and use motion detectors to turn off lights in storage, with some stores facing a 750% increase in electricity bills since the beginning of the year.