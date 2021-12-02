Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt resigns --There has been an exodus from the anti-Trump group following revelations of John Weaver's predatory behavior | 12 Feb 2021 | Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt resigned from the embattled anti-Trump organization Friday night, claiming he did so to "make room for the appointment of a female board member as the first step to reform and professionalize the Lincoln Project." Axios was first to report on Schmidt's exit, which follows an exodus of senior staff since the Associated Press and New York magazine ran bombshell reports indicating that leadership at The Lincoln Project were aware of at least ten sexual harassment allegations against co-founder John Weaver in June 2020. Two of those allegations involved Lincoln Project employees and were communicated to leadership after Schmidt and other colleagues denied having any knowledge of Weaver's behavior.