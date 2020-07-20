Lincoln Project, comprised 'Never-Trump' Republicans, prepares to fight GOP efforts to obstruct a Biden presidency | 20 July 2020 | A group of Never Trump Republicans are reportedly ready to defend Joe Biden should he win the election. The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans and independents co-founded by George Conway, husband to presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway, plans to oppose all efforts by the Republican Party to obstruct Biden's agenda should he be elected to the presidency. "He will have a mandate to clean up the mess that Trump has created with the help of his enablers," said Lincoln Project leader John Weaver of Biden in an interview with Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent... To Weaver, healing the "wounds" of Trump's presidency means actively working against Republicans who would try to prevent Biden from implementing his political agenda and who would use that to prop up their own campaigns. The organization said that its mission is to "defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box," releasing a series of advertisements targeting the president, Trump's family, and his Cabinet. [Make no mistake about it: These deep-state trolls are essentially the SAME PLAYERS who were behind the 2000 coup d'etat to install George W. Bush, who then carried out the 9/11 inside job as a pretext to murder over 200,000 Iraqis to benefit Halliburton and the deep state. Biden, along with Obama, Hillary, etc., are part of the same cabal. We will not tolerate *corporate socialism* aka a Chinese-style communist, globalist dictatorship. Notice that the biggest backers of these riots and destructive mobs are transnational corporations, who no longer 'need' the US middle class - or America. The political party is not relevant: They are the same coterie of sociopaths, cut from the same cloth. --Lori Price]