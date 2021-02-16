Lincoln Project Funneled $45 Million to Companies Owned By Its Founders | 16 Feb 2021 | A group of high-profile "Never Trumpers" known as The Lincoln Project has come under scrutiny not only for the failure of the organization's mission (credible allegations of coercing young men into having sex with one of the founders in exchange for jobs in politics) but also for the fact that over half the money they raised -- roughly $45 million -- was directed to the companies owned by the principals. The Lincoln Project, an organization plagued with controversy including the revelation that one of its founders is a pedophile, took in close to $90 million during the 2020 General Election for a campaign tasked to defeat former President Trump. Of that $90 million, roughly $45 million went to the companies owned by the principal partners of the group.