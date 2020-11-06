List of Demands in Seattle 'Autonomous Zone' Includes Black Doctors for Black Patients, End to Prisons | 11 June 2020 | In Seattle, the Free Capitol Hill movement's list of 30 demands touches on every facet of society, including overhauling the criminal justice system and reforming health care for black patients. Protesters have taken over several blocks in the city, creating an area known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ. Now in its third day, the movement drew the ire of President Donald Trump, who urged local and state officials to regain control of the city. But Seattle City Council member Tammy Morales told Newsweek she agrees with some of the movement's demands... On Tuesday, the Free Capitol Hill movement published a list of 30 demands in a post on Medium that was originally delivered orally the night before.