Lithuania expands Kaliningrad blockade --The restrictions on transit to the exclave have affected both railway and road traffic, according to officials | 21 June 2022 | The restrictions imposed on the transit of freight to the Kaliningrad Region by Lithuania have already affected road traffic, officials of the Russian exclave said on Tuesday. "The partial restriction of freight transit also applies to road vehicles passing through Lithuania. Like [goods transported by] rail, these goods can now only be transported by sea," the press service of the regional government has said. Vilnius began implementing the restrictions on Saturday, when Lithuania's national railway operator banned the flow of sanctioned materials between Kaliningrad and the rest of Russia, citing guidelines from the European Commission.