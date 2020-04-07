'Little Mermaid' Statue in Copenhagen Branded 'Racist Fish' | 03 July 2020 | It will be incidents like this that will eventually do in Black Lives Matter and the mob witch hunters looking to sniff out "racism" wherever it hides -- or anyone thinks it. The "Little Mermaid" statue in Copenhagen, depicting Hans Christian Anderson’s beloved little girl sitting on a rock, fins and all, was vandalized with the epithet “racist fish,” according to Danish authorities. A million people visit the statue every year and Anderson’s story has been immortalized in two Walt Disney movies. But that didn't stop the racial-police mob from attacking it.