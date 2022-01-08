LIV Golf crowd shouts 'Let's go, Brandon' to Trump, Greene, Carlson | 1 Aug 2022 | Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) were among the GOP figures who joined former President Trump at the LIV Golf event at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey this weekend. At one point, the crowd gathered near where the trio were watching the action, in a tent just off a tee box, and broke out in a "Let's Go, Brandon" chant, an online joke turned political slogan popularized on the right by critics of Joe Biden. Carlson, Greene and Trump are all seen smiling on the video, with the former president giving the crowd several fist bumps and egging them on