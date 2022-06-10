Living Large on Public Largesse: Five IRS Employees Busted for COVID Fraud | 5 Oct 2022 | The Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, and the CARES Act were supposed to provide relief to people affected by the COVID-19 crisis so they could make ends meet during lockdowns and quarantines. But five IRS employees discovered that they could live a little larger on those funds. The Department of Justice has announced that the five employees have been charged with wire fraud and money laundering.