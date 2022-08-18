Liz Cheney Compares Herself to Abraham Lincoln in Concession Speech | 16 Aug 2022 | Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) compared herself to former President Abraham Lincoln during her concession speech shortly after her loss to Trump-backed Republican challenger Harriet Hageman. Cheney claimed she lost her primary election only because she failed to "go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election." ...She then compared herself to Lincoln, who saved the nation during our Civil War. "The great original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the house before he won the most important election of all," Cheney said. "Lincoln ultimately prevailed. He saved our union and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history." She also quoted Lincoln's famous Gettysburg Address and claimed that Americans' "highest duty" is to "protect the foundations of this constitutional republic."