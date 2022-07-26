Liz Cheney facing huge deficit in U.S. House race according to latest poll | 25 July 2022 | With just over three weeks until Wyoming's Primary Election Day on August 16, challenger Harriet Hageman has a huge lead on three-term incumbent Liz Cheney in the race for Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat, according to a recent poll in the Casper Star-Tribune. "I can’t remember the last time I saw an incumbent down 22 points in a House Race, unless it was somebody who had been indicted or convicted of a crime," said Brad Coker, managing director of Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, the firm that conducted the poll. While Cheney isn’t on trial, she is kind of involved in one as one of the members of the committee investigating [sic] the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and that’s likely the reason for her deficit. The more eye-popping number is Cheney’s approval rating, with more than 2 to 1 saying she's done a poor job. "Her approval rating is only 27 percent approve, 66 percent disapprove," Coker said. "That number is devastating”