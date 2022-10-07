Liz Cheney Funded by Obama, Hillary Donors in GOP Primary | 9 July 2022 | Many of the Democratic political elites are funding Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-Dirt-bag-WY) reelection bid in Wyoming's Republican primary against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman. While polling shows Hageman has taken a huge lead with the primary just around the corner, the American donor class has taken notice of Cheney's shrinking chances of retaining her seat on August 16. Fearing Cheney may lose through a series of political miscalculations, establishment donors are coming out of the woodwork to protect one of their own. One of the Democrats' most prominent donors, film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, who has funded Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's former presidential campaigns, has donated at least $43,000 to Cheney. The totality of the sum has not been disclosed for unknown reasons.