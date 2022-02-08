Liz Cheney Is Lying About Trump's Inaction on the National Guard --Before Liz Cheney claimed President Donald Trump took no action on the National Guard, she coordinated a campaign to prevent its deployment. | 2 Aug 2022 | Days before the Capitol riot provoked a years-long effort to impeach, prosecute, and politically malign former President Donald Trump, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney coordinated efforts to deter the very actions she now claims haunt the former president. Cheney has blamed Trump for not ordering the National Guard to defend the Capitol complex, even though multiple sources confirm that he authorized their deployment days prior to the Jan. 6 rally at the White House and riot at the Capitol. Security officials in charge of the Capitol declined to call up troops to protect it, government records show. Yet, Cheney herself seems to have orchestrated opposition to use of the military to quell election-related unrest, allegedly organizing a Washington Post op-ed on Jan. 3, 2021, signed by every living former defense secretary. "All 10 living former defense secretaries: Involving the military in election disputes would cross into dangerous territory," the headline read... The op-ed was allegedly organized by Cheney, whose father was secretary of defense under President George H.W. Bush before serving as President [sic] George W. Bush's vice president. Eric Edelman, a national security adviser to Dick Cheney, told the New Yorker the Wyoming lawmaker "was the one who generated" the piece for the Post.