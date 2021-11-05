Liz Cheney 'Orchestrated Unprecedented' GOP Sabotage with Washington Post on January 3 | 7 May 2021 | Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Deep State-WY) reportedly "orchestrated unprecedented" Republican sabotage with the Washington Post against former President Donald Trump on January 3. The New Yorker published an essay Thursday in which Eric Edelman -- a "friend" of Cheney's and a former national security adviser to former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney's father -- said Liz Cheney "was the one who generated" a hit piece on Trump in the Post, written by "ten living former Defense Secretaries, including her father [another neocon dirt-bag]." Cheney also wrote a memo with her husband and "circulated it on January 3 to the entire House Republican Conference." The memo apparently stated Trump's claims of election irregularities "set an exceptionally dangerous precedent." ...It is important to note Cheney's sabotage of Trump occurred even before January 6 and far ahead of her vote to impeach Trump on his way out of office.