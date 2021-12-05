Liz Cheney voted out of leadership role by House GOP | 12 May 2021 | The House GOP gathered for a secret vote on Wednesday to remove Wyoming Rep. [neocon] Liz Cheney from her leadership position as the chair of the House Republican Conference. The move is a victory for Rep. Matt Gaetz and his pro-Trump allies, who have been campaigning against Cheney and her direction for the GOP since January. At the time, Gaetz went to Cheney's home state and spoke to her constituents about her leadership failures. Gaetz told an assembled crowd that they should "Defeat Liz Cheney in this upcoming election and Wyoming will bring Washington to its knees. How can you call yourself a representative when you don't represent the will of the people?"