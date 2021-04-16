Liz Cheney Was a Primary Culprit of Spreading Fake News on Russian Bounties to Undermine Trump --As the story of Russian bounties on U.S. troops gained traction in the press, Liz Cheney seized the opportunity to undermine her own party. | 16 April 2021 | U.S. intelligence agencies debunked on Thursday what was treated as blockbuster election-year reporting last summer of an anonymously-sourced story in The New York Times claiming the Kremlin placed bounties on American troops in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump, went the tale, deliberately downplayed the aggression to appease Russia and accelerate the timeline to withdraw U.S. forces. Wyoming Rep. [Deep-state neocon dirt-bag] Liz Cheney, currently [insanely] number three in House leadership, was a primary purveyor of the fake news ...As the story picked up traction in the corporate press, Cheney appeared to sense a prime opportunity to capitalize on what was treated as a scandal, to not only undermine Trump, but also justify a prolonged military presence in the region while the administration took steps to pull out.