Lobbyists see Biden's infrastructure package as windfall | 23 March 2021 | A massive White House spending proposal on infrastructure and other domestic priorities is setting the stage for a potential lobbying blitz on Capitol Hill, particularly as more lawmakers embrace a return to earmarks. Lobbying shops on K Street are eager to take on clients big and small who would be competing for new government funding in the legislation expected to hit $3 trillion, and lobbyists on both sides of the aisle are excited about earmarks opening up new avenues of advocacy. "Anytime you have a bill of this magnitude, if you're a lobbyist you wake up and you say to yourself, 'This could be good. There's going to be a lot of opportunity,'" said Ivan Zapien, a partner at Hogan Lovells.