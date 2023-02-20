Local Farmer Sounds the Alarm: Why Did East Palestine Launch 'MyID' Emergency Service to Surveil Biometrics One Week Before Ohio Train Derailment? | 19 Feb 2023 | A man who lives nine miles away from where the Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in eastern Ohio reached out to The Gateway Pundit to sound the alarm on the bizarre coincidences that continue to pile up surrounding the incident. Bob Moore, a 70-year-old farmer and longtime resident of East Palestine, initially ignored local news reports urging residents to sign up for "MyID" to receive a new biometric tracking device that provides first responders updates about an individual's health conditions amid an emergency or "major disaster." But the suspicious timing of the government's distribution of this health-monitoring digital ID, exactly a week before the disaster, warrants answers, Moore told TGP in an exclusive interview. "It was exactly a week before the derailment happened," Moore said. “The people were asked to go to the local fire department in downtown East Palestine to get that MyID. They began monitoring your physical activity, your heart rate, your respiration, anything you might be exposed to...It's a monitoring device.”