Loeffler unveils resolution condemning Pelosi for comments on 25th Amendment | 09 Oct 2020 | Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is slated to introduce a resolution condemning Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Deranged-Calif.) for "politicizing the 25th Amendment." The resolution comes after the California Democrat expressed support for a bill that would create a "Commission on President Capacity " to gauge whether the president is capable of serving in the role and invoke the 25th Amendment if needed. Republicans have deemed the Democratic-led bill -- which was unveiled the week after the president was diagnosed with COVID-19 -- a publicity stunt ahead of Election Day, though Pelosi argued the legislation is not intended to be a direct swing at President Trump.