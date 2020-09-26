London protest: Ten arrests and officers injured as police shut down anti-lockdown rally after crowds break social distancing rules --Violence clashes with police result in protesters being forced to vacate the area | 26 Sept 2020 | Police have arrested 10 people after shutting down an anti-lockdown protest taking place in London's Trafalgar Square. Four officers were injured in clashes as the Metropolitan Police asked demonstrators to leave the area after they failed to abide by coronavirus regulations during the rally. Thousands of people massed in Trafalgar Square on Saturday carrying signs, flags and placards at the "we do not consent" protest - with none appearing to wear face coverings or maintain social distancing. Bottles were thrown and police used batons against protesters, leaving some with visible injuries, when officer tried to shut down the demonstration. [But people breaking 'social distance rules' engaged in rioting and burning down buildings get the nod in the UK, as in the US]