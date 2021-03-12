Long Island explosion: NY police, FBI hunt person behind blast amid potential terror concerns --Detectives seeking information about vessel seen fleeing Fox Island area around time of blast | 30 Nov 2021 | Authorities on New York's Long Island are hunting the person responsible for a blast on a small island that left a small crater in the sand and shook houses miles away, sparking potential terror concerns. Speaking at a press conference in Yaphank Monday, Suffolk County police acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron told reporters, "Obviously our department is concerned as to why someone would detonate a device of this size and magnitude on an uninhabited island." "So we definitely want to find out who did it," he continued, according to Newsday.