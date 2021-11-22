Long Island school district to segregate unvaxxed parents during student events | 22 Nov 2021 | A school district in Long Island, New York, has announced controversial plans to segregate parents by vaccination status during upcoming school concerts. The Rockville Center School District says it will host a "non-socially distanced" section for parents with proof of vaccination, and a separate "social distanced" area for those who have not gotten the shot. Acting Superintendent Robert Bartels told the New York Post that the reason for the segregation is to be able to effectively contact trace parents if there is an outbreak of Covid-19 [?!?]... This has prompted controversy, with some parents telling the Post, "This is segregation, pure and simple. You are putting a spotlight on one group of people. That's not what this community is about."