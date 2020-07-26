Long periods of lockdown could weaken the immune system and leave people more vulnerable to dangerous viruses, Oxford epidemiologist warns --Sunetra Gupta said lockdown could leave people more vulnerable to disease --Oxford professor's team had argued that coronavirus arrived in UK in December | 30 June 2020 | An Oxford epidemiologist has warned that long periods of lockdown could weaken the immune system and leave people vulnerable to future pandemics. Professor Sunetra Gupta said that intense social distancing could leave people unexposed to germs and not develop defences against new viruses. She added that 'if we return to the point where we have no exposure' society would be 'like clumps of trees waiting to be set ablaze'. Prof Gupta's team produced research which suggested the coronavirus had arrived in the UK in December and caused a significant 'herd immunity'. It rivalled advice given by Neil Ferguson of Imperial College, whose projections of 500,000 deaths prompted Boris Johnson to impose a lockdown.