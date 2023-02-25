A look at the best snow videos from rare snowfall across Bay Area | 24 Feb 2023 | From Wine Country to the Santa Cruz Mountains, snow fell across parts of the Bay Area as a winter storm hit the entire state of California. Here's a look at some of the incredible video from Friday showing snowy scenes in Napa County, Los Gatos, Orinda, the Santa Cruz Mountains, Mission Peak, San Mateo County and Cloverdale. Watch our video roundup from Thursday, showing snowfall in Oakland, Saratoga, Mt. Hamilton, Los Gatos and other parts of Northern California.