Looters caught stealing from ravaged homes of tornado victims in Kentucky | 19 Dec 2021 | Five heartless thieves were busted for looting the ravaged homes of tornado victims in Kentucky, officials said. The group of looters allegedly went to an area "particularly hit hard by the tornado" on Friday and ransacked the destroyed homes, according to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden. Law enforcement officers from several agencies quickly converged on the group who were stopped while trying to flee the area with several damaged vehicles in tow. The vehicles "were owned by tornado victims that have been displaced by the tornado, in the hospital, and/or deceased," Hayden said.