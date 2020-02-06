Looters clash with protesters as another night of chaos erupts in NYC | 01 June 2020 | Hundreds of looters stormed midtown Manhattan for a second night in a row on Monday, brazenly bashing through the windows of high-end stores and making off with stolen goods as police attempted to control the chaos. The roving gangs began their spree of rampage after a demonstration over George Floyd's death earlier in the evening, at times clashing with peaceful protestors who desperately attempted to stop the looting and destruction. "It's systemic, one person breaks the glass with something," a witness said about the looting. "Someone else comes up on a bike and robs the store, it's systemic, you can see." In advance of an 11 p.m. curfew, looters breached a Best Buy, Nike Flatiron, Aldo, Microsoft, Michael Kors and the Nintendo store in Rockefeller Center.