Lori Lightfoot 'booed off' stage amid Chicago vaccine mandate fallout | 28 Oct 2021 | Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was mercilessly booed off a stage during a plumbers' union fundraiser amid fallout over the city's vaccine mandate for municipal workers, video shows. A 25-second clip posted to Twitter shows the moment the Democratic mayor was loudly jeered Sunday as she was introduced to Plumbers Union Local 130 -- the Windy City's first union to endorse her in the 2019 runoff election. "That’s f--king brutal," one man sitting at a table said. "And there was a resounding booing throughout the room," the attendee said. "Almost deafening...I was sitting at the table with a bunch of plumbers. They're like, 'We've never heard that before here.'"