Los Angeles Beaches Covered in Raw Sewage After Millions of Gallons Spill | 1 Jan 2022 | Beaches in Los Angeles County and Orange County were closed on New Year's Eve after a massive raw sewage spill. The 70th annual Polar Bear swim in Cabrillo, which was set to take place on New Year's Day, has been canceled. Between six and seven million gallons of the untreated sewage poured into the Dominguez Channel on Thursday after a sewer line failed in Carson, Myrtle Beach Online reports. The channel empties into Los Angeles Harbor.