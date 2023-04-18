Los Angeles convicted felon out on probation accused of gunning down 60-year-old man removing gang graffiti --Los Angeles investigators are looking for other shooting victims to come forward | 17 April 2023 | A convicted Los Angeles felon is accused of murdering a 60-year-old man who volunteered to remove gang graffiti from a wall. Jamal Jackson, 24, was out on probation when the Sunday shooting occurred, according to local sources. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigators are looking for additional victims to come forward...three other victims were helping paint over the gang graffiti on an ice cream shop. John Hatami, a Los Angeles deputy district attorney who is running to replace District Attorney George Gascon, pointed fingers at the DA in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Jackson, who was placed on probation by George Gascon for carrying a concealed firearm on his person in a past case, was arrested today and is accused of shooting four innocent victims, killing one of them on April 15. George talks about prosecuting 'gun violence,' but it really is only words, phrases and politicians for George. No action. He can care less about true public safety," Hatami said.