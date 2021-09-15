Los Angeles County to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine Passports - Officials | 15 Sept 2021 | Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, announced Wednesday it would require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at bars, nightclubs, breweries, lounges, and related businesses. The order will also require vaccine proof or a negative COVID-19 test for large outdoor events, including Los Angeles Rams, Chargers, and Dodgers games, said County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors to the Board of Supervisors. Would-be customers will have to have at least one vaccine dose by Oct. 7 and be fully vaccinated by Nov. 4, she said. [Or, just boycott all establishments, sinking the businesses whose owners will then pressure the government to call a halt to this insane totalitarianism.]