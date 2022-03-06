Sick Soros freak working 24/7 to destroy the U.S. from within: Los Angeles DA Gascon's office lands 5-month probation camp sentence for teen who mowed down mom and infant --A Venice, California, driver ran over Rachel and her infant son last summer, video shows | 3 June 2022 | A California teen convicted of plowing a car into a mother and her 8-month-old son will spend just five months in a diversionary program thanks to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, according to the woman who survived the crash. Despite shocking surveillance video of the Aug. 6, 2021, incident, numerous eyewitnesses and initial felony charges, the teen will serve his sentence at a "juvenile probation camp," an alternative sentence less severe than juvenile detention. "I thought those were the last moments of our lives; we were dead," the mother, who asked to be identified only as Rachel, wrote in a victim's impact statement. "That feeling, along with the memory of a car accelerating directly into us, will haunt me forever."