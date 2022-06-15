Los Angeles DA George Gascon recall group says it has collected required signatures to put matter on ballot | 15 June 2022 | The group working to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said it has collected the necessary number of signatures required to put the matter before voters. The Recall George Gascon campaign told Fox News it received over 30,000 petitions over the past few days in an effort to gather the 567,857 needed by July 6. The group said it hit the target Wednesday but is working toward collecting 650,000 signatures as some will likely be deemed invalid by the Los Angeles County officials. "Simply clearing the required threshold is not enough -- we must build the necessary cushion for signatures that are inevitably invalidated," a campaign statement said.