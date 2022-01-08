Los Angeles Ends Citizenship Requirement for Government Jobs | 1 Aug 2022 | People in the United States illegally can now work for Los Angeles County with no requirement to provide proof of citizenship. Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allow non-citizens to work in government positions provided the position does not conflict with state or federal law. People will still be required to provide proof of citizenship to work for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, the policy allegedly aims to better represent the "community" in city government.