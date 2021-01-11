Los Angeles Police Union Files Lawsuit Against City Over Vaccination Mandate | 30 Oct 2021 | The vaccination mandate for city employees was negotiated in bad faith, according to a lawsuit filed by the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the rank and file's union. The lawsuit claims the city is inappropriately trying to pass on associated costs to officers. The suit ws filed Friday in California Superior Court. The suit also claims the city withheld information about the contractor it hired to test unvaccinated employees for COVID-19. Currently, city policy requires unvaccinated employees to have twice-weekly COVID-19 testing. The employees must pay for those tests by having $65 deducted from their paychecks per test. Religious and medical exemptions which be reimbursed.