Los Angeles Public Schools Delayed Implementing Vaccine Mandate After 30,000 Kids Did Not Comply | 2 Jan 2022 | Los Angeles Unified Schools were planning to implement an extreme vaccine mandate for students but had to cancel it when 30,000 kids were not in compliance. In September, the school board for the second-largest school district in the United States voted to mandate that students 12 and older be vaccinated by Jan. 10. The district has pushed their mandate back until fall 2022 because many did not comply.